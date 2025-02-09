AEW President Tony Khan lists his Mount Rushmore of wrestling

Tony Khan has signed several wrestling legends throughout AEW's young history, and it's clear that he highly esteems the industry's veterans. The All Elite Wrestling president recently revealed his official Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

It's no secret that Tony Khan is a huge fan of Sting. The Icon competed for All Elite Wrestling for a couple of years before retiring in grand fashion at the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view.

Khan sat down for an interview with Brice Butler for Sports Illustrated's Super Bowl Radio Row this weekend, where he expressed his admiration for The Stinger. When Butler asked him to list his wrestling Mount Rushmore, the All Elite Chief put The Icon at the top of the list:

"I would say the aforementioned undefeated AEW World [Tag Team] Champion, retired last year at Revolution, Sting," Khan said. "Ric Flair...Steve Austin...and Bret Hart." [From 04:45 to 05:02]

Tony Khan excited to get ROH Hall of Famer back in action

AEW suffered through a slump in 2024, with several major stars out of action amid disappointing ratings and ticket sales. However, with the company seemingly gaining some momentum in 2025, Tony Khan has expressed excitement over getting ROH Hall of Famer Samoa Joe back.

Samoa Joe dropped the AEW World Championship to Swerve Strickland last April and went on hiatus shortly after. The veteran had several commitments to fulfill outside All Elite Wrestling, including a role in Twisted Metal's second season.

Following Joe's return to television last month, AEW President Tony Khan gushed over the legendary star to Front Office Sports:

"We had Samoa Joe filming a project, Twisted Metal. So now to get another former World Champion who's one of the great stars and a huge box office draw and one of the great great people in and out of the ring, and a top man, Hall of Fame legend Samoa Joe, [he's] back too. So it's like a real perfect time for us, 'cause we have all these top stars coming back," Khan said.

Alongside Samoa Joe, AEW has also welcomed back Kenny Omega, Adam Copeland, Julia Hart, and The Gunns over the last few weeks. It bears watching whether the company can maintain its current momentum.

