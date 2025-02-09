Tony Khan has no plans to continue WrestleMania weekend tradition - Reports

Tony Khan has been overseeing AEW's new era on MAX, but he's also busy with Ring of Honor. A new report has revealed the All Elite Chief's plans for this year's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, which traditionally runs on WrestleMania weekend.

ROH Supercard of Honor has run alongside WrestleMania for years, but according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Tony Khan had planned to move the show away from that weekend when he bought the company in 2022. However, Khan is a noted fan of Ring of Honor going all the way back to the mid-2000s, and he hasn't broken the tradition just yet.

He may do so this year. In a recent Q&A on Fightful Select, a fan asked if there was any news on Supercard of Honor 2025. Sapp revealed that, as far as he was aware, the ROH PPV was not scheduled for WrestleMania weekend this year. He pointed out that it has continued to run on the Friday before 'Mania for the last two years, but it's unclear whether Tony Khan will finally break that tradition this April.

Tony Khan doesn't want to take AEW public

WWE remains a powerhouse in the wrestling industry and continues to rake in record profits year after year. In exchange, the company is beholden to its shareholders and board of directors through its parent company, TKO Group Holdings. This is a trade-off AEW doesn't have to worry about.

Thanks to the backing of Tony Khan's father, NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, All Elite Wrestling never had to make a public offering or seek outside investors. In a recent interview with CNBC, the AEW President revealed that he had no intention of taking his company public:

"I don't want to. I think we have a great family business. I'm still a relatively young executive. Someday, I'd like to have a family and hopefully they can work in the business. It's a family business," Khan said.

AEW closed a massive contract renewal with Warner Bros Discovery late last year, which provided Khan with an influx of money and opened the promotion to new viewers through the MAX streaming service. Whether All Elite Wrestling will remain profitable in the coming years remains to be seen.

