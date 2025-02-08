"I don't want to" - Tony Khan firmly against making major backstage change in AEW

Tony Khan is AEW's president, chief executive, general manager, executive producer, and head of creative. The reins of the company is in his hands and he has decided that he wants to hold onto it for a long time.

A longlife fan of prowrestling, Khan launched his wrestling promotion with the help of Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The young Bucks in 2019. His father Shahid Khan was one of the lead investors in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW is Tony Khan's brainchild and he wants to pass it down to his family's next generation. The All Elite CEO recently had an interview with CNBC Sport on Radio Row in New Orleans. During the conversation, he was asked if he would take the company public.

Tony Khan rejected the idea, saying that it is his family business and he wants to pass the company down to his kids in the future:

"I don't want to. I think we have a great family business. I'm still a relatively young executive. Someday, I'd like to have a family and hopefully they can work in the business. It's a family business," said Khan. [H/T: CNBC]

Tony Khan shares huge life update

Tony Khan has a notorious reputation for being a spolied kid who used his father's money to open a company on his whim, which is doomed for failure. But Khan takes pride in his lifestyle as he belives that his father has earned it with his hardwork and sheer determination, which TK made pretty clear in an interview with SportsGrid.

"It's fantastic, that's where I'm living. My father is a spectacular person and a great captain of industry and entrepreneur and American dream who came here with nothing and everything he's been able to build up, it's a real success story. Thanks to him we were able to do a lot of great things. I'm so blessed to be his son and he's a great man," Khan said.

Khan also added that he lives with his father on a yacht. Just as Tony is proud of his father, Shahid Khan is also proud of him. In the early days, Shad was skeptical of Tony's plans, but AEW's success has eliminated all his doubts.

