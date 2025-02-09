AEW might be under no threat despite groundbreaking WWE announcement, notes legend (Exclusive)

WWE and AEW are often seen competing against each other by booking head-to-head shows. The Stamford-based promotion recently announced a new show - WWE Evolve, set to take place on Wednesday nights, the same as AEW Dynamite. However, Senior Editor Bill Apter claims Tony Khan's promotion was in no threat after the Evolve announcement.

Evolve used to be a major indie promotion which saw many crossovers by NXT stars in 2018 and 2019. The company was later purchased by the WWE in 2020 and is finally set to be relaunched. WWE Evolve will serve as a feeder brand that will include up-and-coming stars who will be groomed for a future NXT and eventual main-roster call-up. The show is set to premiere on Tubi TV on Wednesday, March 5.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter pointed out how All Elite Wrestling is on cable television whereas Evolve will be on a streaming platform. Bill further stated that a fan could catch Dynamite live and go back to watch Evolve on Tubi TV.

"Evolve was an independent organization run by Gabe Sapolsky. WWE used them as kind of a feeder system for a long time. AEW is on TBS, which is a major player and on TNT. Evolve is going on Tubi TV, which is a streaming platform. So, what you can do is you can still watch AEW, and then you can go back to Tubi TV two hours later, or the next day and watch it streaming." [2:00 - 2:44]

Bill Apter doesn't see WWE Evolve being direct competition to AEW

All Elite Wrestling has gone head-to-head with WWE previously when NXT used to air on Wednesday Nights. The promotion's Dynamite show often dethroned NXT in ratings and seemingly forced NXT to be moved to Tuesday Nights.

In the same episode, Bill Apter claimed that Evolve would not be a direct competition to All Elite Wrestling as it was going to be on a streaming platform.

"But I think the basic question is, will Evolve be direct competition for them on Wednesday nights? I don't really see that because, again, Evolve is going to be on a streaming platform where if you have cable TV or direct TV, you're going to get your AEW." [3:26 - 3:47]

It will be interesting to see if AEW responds to this latest move by the sports entertainment juggernaut.

If you use the quotes from the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and backlink the YouTube video.

