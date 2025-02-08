Tony Khan excited after a 'Hall of Fame legend' returns to AEW: "Huge box office draw"

A top star from AEW and former World Champion recently made his return to the Tony Khan-led promotion. The All Elite Creative Head has now shared his excitement regarding the comeback of Samoa Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine has undoubtedly been one of the best acquisitions of All Elite Wrestling - a world-traveled veteran who is capable of elevating whoever he is booked in a program with. The self-proclaimed King of Television returned last month on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, coming to the aid of his allies, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata, against The Patriarchy.

All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan recently addressed Joe's comeback after the latter concluded filming for the second season of the action-comedy series Twisted Metal. Speaking in an interview with Front Office Sports, TK heaped praise on the former AEW World Champion, dubbing him a "box office draw" and complimenting him as a person both inside the squared circle and out.

"We had Samoa Joe filming a project, Twisted Metal. So now to get another former World Champion who's one of the great stars and a huge box office draw and one of the great great people in and out of the ring, and a top man, Hall of Fame legend Samoa Joe, [he's] back too. So it's like a real perfect time for us, 'cause we have all these top stars coming back," Khan said. [7:42 - 8:10]

Joe returned to singles competition for the first time in several months on Collision: Homecoming, where he defeated Nick Wayne.

Samoa Joe has unfinished business with Christian Cage in AEW

Samoa Joe and his protege, HOOK, took on and defeated The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian in tag team action on the February 1 episode of AEW Collision. After the bout, however, The Samoan Submission Machine and his team-mate were ambushed by Christian Cage, who proceeded to stomp down Joe's head onto his World Title match contract case.

This week on Wednesday Night Dynamite, The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil and his mentor decided to retaliate against The Patriarchy in kind. The duo showed up at the faction's locker room and savagely beat up Wayne and Sabian - a beatdown that Christian witnessed from outside with Shayna Wayne, but did nothing to stop until after the assailants left.

It remains to be seen whether a singles match between Joe and Cage is in the making in All Elite Wrestling.

