Super Bowl 2025 sighting: Top AEW star attends the mega event

A top AEW star was spotted attending the Super Bowl 2025. Fans will no doubt be interested in knowing which team she supports. This would be none other than Mercedes Mone.

The annual NFL game is happening between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans. The Chiefs are the reigning champions, but they are facing a very strong Philadelphia Eagles team.

AEW star Mercedes Mone attended the Super Bowl and was seen posing with a victory sign inside the stadium. The TBS Champion is known for being a very social star, and this is just her latest activity outside the squared circle.

Mone is set to face Harley Cameron at Grand Slam Australia on February 15, where she will defend her TBS Championship. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious.

Dave Meltzer says AEW star Mercedes Mone will face biggest test

Mercedes Mone will put her AEW TBS title on the line against Harley Cameron at Grand Slam Australia, and veteran journalist Dave Meltzer has labeled it her biggest test.

While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, he said:

“Mercedes is really, really good, and I think this is the biggest test for Mercedes. Because they’re going to Australia and (Harley’s) from Australia, and she’s getting a championship match and she’s really (over). And if Mercedes is the great worker that she often shows herself to be, she should take this as a challenge to go, 'You know what, I’m gonna make this woman, I’m gonna be Ric Flair.' You wanna be Ric Flair? This is Ric Flair and Sting. That’s what it is. So go and make Sting.”

That is a big comparison to make, and Mercedes Mone will be hoping to come out on top in this test.

