Ongoing AEW rivalry draws Sting vs. Ric Flair comparison by wrestling journalist

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has compared an AEW rivalry to Sting vs. Ric Flair in what was an interesting take. The fans will no doubt be surprised by the comparison.

Meltzer is one of the most experienced wrestling journalists in the field, and he has witnessed the passage of several eras in professional wrestling. One of the most compelling rivalries going on in AEW right now is the one between Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron.

Mercedes will be putting her TBS title on the line against Cameron at Grand Slam Australia in a week’s time, and Meltzer called this the biggest test for the former WWE star. He was speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio when he said:

“Mercedes is really, really good, and I think this is the biggest test for Mercedes. Because they’re going to Australia and (Harley’s) from Australia, and she’s getting a championship match and she’s really (over). And if Mercedes is the great worker that she often shows herself to be, she should take this as a challenge to go, 'You know what, I’m gonna make this woman, I’m gonna be Ric Flair.' You wanna be Ric Flair? This is Ric Flair and Sting. That’s what it is. So go and make Sting.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

AEW star Harley Cameron has charisma like Sting

In the same show, Dave Meltzer hailed Harley Cameron and said that she has charisma like WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

“And I’m not saying Harley Cameron’s as good as Sting, but Harley Cameron as far as charisma and everything like that, she’s showing as much as Sting did before the Ric Flair match. I’m not saying it’s gonna last for 40 years like Sting, but that’s my analogy. Are you the Ric Flair of women? Go make her,” he said.

That is a big comparison, and Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron will no doubt want to give the fans a great match at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

