AEW star MJF reunites with former partner after more than 5 years

One of AEW's top stars and former champions Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently was reunited with one of his old stable-mates seemingly after several years. The latter is none other than Alexander Hammerstone, who had joined The Salt of the Earth's faction in Major League Wrestling back in the day.
MJF made a shocking appearance at his old stomping grounds during MLW Summer Of The Beasts late last month, showing up disguised in a mask and blindsiding Mistico with a low-blow from behind. The former AEW World Champion informed the CMLL legend that their rivalry was far from resolved, and promised to brutalize the luchador whenever they might square off next.
Backstage footage from after the show is now making the rounds on social media, depicting Friedman joyfully reuniting with MLW star Alexander Hammerstone. The duo, alongside Richard Holliday, were members of a stable called The Dynasty in Major League Wrestling. The faction originally comprised of MJF and Holliday, with Hammerstone joining the group soon afterwards.
Around two years after Friedman departed from MLW, Holliday and his once-manager, current All Elite Wrestling broadcast personality Alicia Atout, turned on Hammerstone, officially dissolving The Dynasty.
MJF is scheduled for a huge bout at AEW All In 2025
Weeks earlier, MJF announced that he would compete in a four-way qualifier match for the #2 spot in the All In : Texas Casino Gauntlet. The Wolf of Wrestling succeeded in securing the position after defeating Anthony Bowens, Brody King and AR Fox this past Wednesday on the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite. If he wins the Gauntlet match, Friedman will earn the opportunity to challenge for and potentially recapture the All Elite Wrestling Men's World Championship, which will also be on the line at the Globe Life Field on July 12.
This coming week on Dynamite, MJF is scheduled to have an in-ring conversation with Mark Briscoe, who will enter the All In Casino Gauntlet as the #1 entrant.
