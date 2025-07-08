AEW star MJF reunites with former partner after more than 5 years

One of AEW's top stars and former champions Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently was reunited with one of his old stable-mates seemingly after several years. The latter is none other than Alexander Hammerstone, who had joined The Salt of the Earth's faction in Major League Wrestling back in the day.

Ad

MJF made a shocking appearance at his old stomping grounds during MLW Summer Of The Beasts late last month, showing up disguised in a mask and blindsiding Mistico with a low-blow from behind. The former AEW World Champion informed the CMLL legend that their rivalry was far from resolved, and promised to brutalize the luchador whenever they might square off next.

Backstage footage from after the show is now making the rounds on social media, depicting Friedman joyfully reuniting with MLW star Alexander Hammerstone. The duo, alongside Richard Holliday, were members of a stable called The Dynasty in Major League Wrestling. The faction originally comprised of MJF and Holliday, with Hammerstone joining the group soon afterwards.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Around two years after Friedman departed from MLW, Holliday and his once-manager, current All Elite Wrestling broadcast personality Alicia Atout, turned on Hammerstone, officially dissolving The Dynasty.

MJF is scheduled for a huge bout at AEW All In 2025

Weeks earlier, MJF announced that he would compete in a four-way qualifier match for the #2 spot in the All In : Texas Casino Gauntlet. The Wolf of Wrestling succeeded in securing the position after defeating Anthony Bowens, Brody King and AR Fox this past Wednesday on the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite. If he wins the Gauntlet match, Friedman will earn the opportunity to challenge for and potentially recapture the All Elite Wrestling Men's World Championship, which will also be on the line at the Globe Life Field on July 12.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This coming week on Dynamite, MJF is scheduled to have an in-ring conversation with Mark Briscoe, who will enter the All In Casino Gauntlet as the #1 entrant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!