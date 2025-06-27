"FINAL FORBIDDEN DOOR UNLOCKED!" - MJF makes shocking appearance outside AEW; attacks legend

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has shocked fans at a non-AEW event by showing up to attack a pro-wrestling legend. The latter, Mistico, recently ran afoul of The Wolf of Wrestling and his new teammates, The Hurt Syndicate.
The 42-year-old CMLL icon made an appearance at MLW's latest show, Summer Of The Beasts 2025, to a warm audience reception. Before he could make a statement, however, he was attacked by a number of masked individuals. Although Mistico managed to fend off most of the assailants, another masked figure snuck up on the luchador and took him out with a low-blow.
The attacker was revealed to be wearing the same mask which Mistico had sported against MJF at Grand Slam Mexico, which he took off to reveal his identity as the former AEW World Champion himself. Friedman dished out some more punishment on Mistico, proclaiming that the two were not finished with each other, and promising to brutalize him the next time they share a ring.
"FINAL FORBIDDEN DOOR UNLOCKED!" - MLW's social media post featuring MJF and Mistico was captioned.
Check out the tweet and MJF's attack on Mistico BELOW:
MJF's match against the lucha legend ended in a disqualification after Friedman hit Mistico with a low-blow. After the bout, The Hurt Syndicate and its so-called Young Genius continued to beat down on the erstwhile Sin Cara until Friedman eventually stripped off his mask in an act of blatant disrespect. It remains to be seen if a rematch between the two stars is in the works.
Notably, MJF made appearances and competed for MLW between 2017 and 2020.
MJF has his sights set on his former AEW title
This past Wednesday on Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate responded to Jet-Speed's challenge for a World Tag Team Title bout at All In : Texas in violent fashion, as the champions completely dismantled Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey in the accesso ShoWare Center. Afterwards, the faction's latest recruit, MJF, revealed that next week he would participate in a qualifying match for the Men's Casino Gauntlet bout that has been announced for the upcoming stadium show. A victory there could secure Friedman a chance to reclaim the AEW World Championship.
It remains to be seen whether The Syndicate will help MJF regain his prized Triple B at All In 2025.