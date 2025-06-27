"FINAL FORBIDDEN DOOR UNLOCKED!" - MJF makes shocking appearance outside AEW; attacks legend

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has shocked fans at a non-AEW event by showing up to attack a pro-wrestling legend. The latter, Mistico, recently ran afoul of The Wolf of Wrestling and his new teammates, The Hurt Syndicate.

The 42-year-old CMLL icon made an appearance at MLW's latest show, Summer Of The Beasts 2025, to a warm audience reception. Before he could make a statement, however, he was attacked by a number of masked individuals. Although Mistico managed to fend off most of the assailants, another masked figure snuck up on the luchador and took him out with a low-blow.

The attacker was revealed to be wearing the same mask which Mistico had sported against MJF at Grand Slam Mexico, which he took off to reveal his identity as the former AEW World Champion himself. Friedman dished out some more punishment on Mistico, proclaiming that the two were not finished with each other, and promising to brutalize him the next time they share a ring.

Trending

"FINAL FORBIDDEN DOOR UNLOCKED!" - MLW's social media post featuring MJF and Mistico was captioned.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Check out the tweet and MJF's attack on Mistico BELOW:

Expand Tweet

MJF's match against the lucha legend ended in a disqualification after Friedman hit Mistico with a low-blow. After the bout, The Hurt Syndicate and its so-called Young Genius continued to beat down on the erstwhile Sin Cara until Friedman eventually stripped off his mask in an act of blatant disrespect. It remains to be seen if a rematch between the two stars is in the works.

Notably, MJF made appearances and competed for MLW between 2017 and 2020.

MJF has his sights set on his former AEW title

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate responded to Jet-Speed's challenge for a World Tag Team Title bout at All In : Texas in violent fashion, as the champions completely dismantled Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey in the accesso ShoWare Center. Afterwards, the faction's latest recruit, MJF, revealed that next week he would participate in a qualifying match for the Men's Casino Gauntlet bout that has been announced for the upcoming stadium show. A victory there could secure Friedman a chance to reclaim the AEW World Championship.

It remains to be seen whether The Syndicate will help MJF regain his prized Triple B at All In 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More