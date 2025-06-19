MJF breaks silence after shocking loss at AEW Grand Slam

MJF suffered a shocking loss at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. He has now broken his silence after the event.
Maxwell Jacob Friedman competed against Mistico in a one-on-one match at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. The luchador was on the receiving end of a massive pop from the Mexican fans who loved to see him in action. During the contest, he was able to take MJF to the limit. However, the latter hit him with a low blow, thereby resulting in a disqualification for the former AEW World Champion. Following the match, Friedman and The Hurt Syndicate attacked Mistico in the ring. The Salt of the Earth even removed his mask and wore it. Bandido, Templario, and Titan came down to the ring to distract the heel faction before Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey took them out with top rope dropkicks. Templario handed a backup mask to Mistico, which he put on.
Following this match, the former AEW World Champion took to social media to say that he won his bout.
"I WON!!!!"
Check out his tweet here:
MJF got into a shocking confrontation with a fan after AEW Grand Slam Mexico
A wrestler's mask is sacred in lucha libre, and when MJF unmasked Mistico, this put a lot of heat on him, as it is regarded as a sign of disrespect. Therefore, many fans were not happy with his antics. To make matters worse, this happened in Mexico, which is known as the home of lucha libre wrestling. However, The Devil relishes getting such heat, and hence, he wasn't fazed when a fan confronted him later.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that a fan confronted Maxwell at his hotel. Luckily, things didn't turn ugly, and Friedman was proud of the heat he had gotten.
It will be interesting to see whether Mistico and MJF will have a rematch.