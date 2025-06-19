MJF breaks silence after shocking loss at AEW Grand Slam

MJF suffered a shocking loss at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. He has now broken his silence after the event.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman competed against Mistico in a one-on-one match at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. The luchador was on the receiving end of a massive pop from the Mexican fans who loved to see him in action. During the contest, he was able to take MJF to the limit. However, the latter hit him with a low blow, thereby resulting in a disqualification for the former AEW World Champion. Following the match, Friedman and The Hurt Syndicate attacked Mistico in the ring. The Salt of the Earth even removed his mask and wore it. Bandido, Templario, and Titan came down to the ring to distract the heel faction before Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey took them out with top rope dropkicks. Templario handed a backup mask to Mistico, which he put on.

Trending

Following this match, the former AEW World Champion took to social media to say that he won his bout.

"I WON!!!!"

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

MJF got into a shocking confrontation with a fan after AEW Grand Slam Mexico

A wrestler's mask is sacred in lucha libre, and when MJF unmasked Mistico, this put a lot of heat on him, as it is regarded as a sign of disrespect. Therefore, many fans were not happy with his antics. To make matters worse, this happened in Mexico, which is known as the home of lucha libre wrestling. However, The Devil relishes getting such heat, and hence, he wasn't fazed when a fan confronted him later.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that a fan confronted Maxwell at his hotel. Luckily, things didn't turn ugly, and Friedman was proud of the heat he had gotten.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether Mistico and MJF will have a rematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More