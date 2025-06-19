MJF gets into shocking real-life confrontation with fan after AEW Grand Slam Mexico - Reports

AEW star MJF was reportedly involved in a major issue tonight after Grand Slam Mexico. The former AEW World Champion has always been known as a heat magnet. Due to his strong heel persona, fans often cross boundaries and blur the lines between reality and kayfabe. The same thing happened today.
The Salt of the Earth drew great heat at Arena México as he wrestled CMLL's beloved star Místico. This was the first time he faced an internationally hostile crowd. At All In 2024, he wrestled Will Ospreay, and the entire Wembley Stadium booed Maxwell. Fortunately, The Aerial Assassin won, and the crowd was pleased.
After escaping the former AEW World Champion's tactics, Mistico finally secured a victory in the crucial match. While the crowd was on their feet, Maxwell decided to ruin the post-match celebration. An enraged MJF ripped the mask off the CMLL star's face and put it on before flipping it off to the irate fans in Arena Mexico. Fans were furious about Friedman's actions.
As reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, a fan confronted The Salt of the Earth at the hotel. Fortunately, nothing disastrous happened during their encounter. It was also reported that MJF felt proud after the fan's visit, as it meant more to his character.
It will be interesting to see how Maxwell will bounce back after the loss. It also remains to be seen if he face any penalty from The Hurt Syndicate due to his defeat.