AEW star to pull off a "heist of the century" just like Seth Rollins at All In 2025? Exploring the possibility

AEW is preparing to host All In 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, next month. All In is All Elite Wrestling's version of WrestleMania. It is the company's biggest annual show, and Tony Khan has worked very hard to make it a worldwide phenomenon.

One of the most anticipated All In 2025 matches is the Casino Gauntlet match. The participants of this showdown have not been announced yet. However, rumors suggest that it will feature some of the biggest stars in the promotion. Hopefully, MJF is a part of this match because by doing so, Tony Khan has the chance to pull off a masterclass.

If MJF participates in the Casino Gauntlet match, Tony Khan must book him to win the whole thing. This will allow The Salt of the Earth to challenge for the AEW World Championship in the future. Interestingly, Friedman could cash in his Casino Gauntlet contract later that night and become the new AEW World Champion by defeating either Jon Moxley or "Hangman" Adam Page. If MJF pulls this off, he with become the talk of the wrestling world. This moment would be similar to the "heist of the century", when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 31 and became WWE Champion.

MJF ignores fellow AEW stars when they ask him for advice

In a recent conversation with SI Media Podcast, MJF revealed what he says when other wrestlers come to him for advice. In classic heel fashion, he said that he blatantly ignores them.

"Absolutely. They do come up to me, and what I always do, I tell them this, ‘Here’s the deal. I’m a little busy right now, but text me or call me when the show is over.’ Then, I just don’t answer. Better yet, in the words of Arnold Schwarzenegger, sometimes I give the wrong advice." said MJF. [H/T: Fightful]

MJF is currently a member of the Hurt Syndicate. Hopefully, he will hold gold in the company again.

