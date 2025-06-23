"You are wasting time" - AEW called out for Hurt Syndicate's booking

A wrestling veteran recently pointed out issues with The Hurt Syndicate's booking in AEW. While the duo still performs like they are in their 30s, there isn't much time left in the hands of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin as they approach their fifties. The veteran who gave his opinion on the duo was Disco Inferno.

The AEW World Tag Team Champions are one of the most dominant stables in the AEW locker room right now. MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley already made the group a scary prospect. However, with MJF's addition, it has become even more powerful.

Just after a few months of being All Elite, Bobby and Shelton captured the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The duo went on to easily defeat their challengers whenever anyone stood up to them. Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey were also among those who tried to dethrone the champions. While the promising stars wrestled interesting bouts against the Hurt Syndicate, they couldn't escape the mighty team's wrath. The only issue with their booking is that AEW hasn't seemingly managed to create a credible contender for the title.

While speaking on Keeping It 100 OFFICIAL, Disco Inferno claimed that AEW should consider the age factor and involve Hurt Syndicate in top feuds before it's too late.

"Alright, I'm gonna make a statement here. These guys have got a lot of shred on the tires even though they look great. These guys are up there in age. You are wasting time like this, like spending like three, four, five weeks with Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey and, and that adds up. The next thing you know, like half a year's gone by and these guys haven't got any traction with anybody," he said. (18:04 - 18:28)

Mike Bailey warns Hurt Syndicate

The AEW World Tag Team Champions haven't been able to get rid of their latest challengers, Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey. Despite their many losses, the latter duo refuses to back down.

While speaking on his YouTube vlog, Speedball claimed that he and his partner won't stay down until the faction kills them.

"They want us to go away, they're going to have to do more than just hurt us. They're going to have to kill us," he said.

It will be interesting to see when the feud between these two tag teams ends.

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More