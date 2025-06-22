MJF sends a bold message after getting into a real-life incident with a fan after AEW Grand Slam Mexico

MJF recently got into a real-life confrontation with a fan after AEW Grand Slam Mexico. He has now sent a bold message addressing the incident.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman faced off against Mistico at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. During the match, he got himself disqualified after he hit the luchador with a low blow. The Hurt Syndicate and The Salt of the Earth began to assault the masked wrestler in the ring. MJF then unmasked Mistico and wore his mask. This incident got him a lot of heat and backlash.

Following the show, it was reported that the former AEW World Champion got into a heated confrontation with a fan at his hotel. However, Friedman was proud of the heat his antics received. He has now doubled down on this by daring fans to take their best shot at him since he has The Hurt Syndicate watching his back.

"Try me anywhere. Take your best shot. Jump the guardrail. Catch me outside the hotel. I’m not worried about NOTHING! I ROCK WITH THE SYNDICATE."

Check out his tweet here:

MJF called himself a first-ballot Hall of Famer

MJF is arguably one of the best heels in the wrestling business today. At just 29 years old, the former AEW World Champion has proven that he is capable of going toe-to-toe against some of the best the industry has to offer, whether it's on the microphone or in the ring. Friedman has already accomplished quite during his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the Salt of the Earth thinks he is Hall of Fame material.

The AEW star recently took to social media to say that he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He even stated that he's too perfect, but fans would rather cheer for someone more relatable.

"First ballot hall of famer, Not even 30. Everyone knows I’m the best. Problem is I’m too perfect. People rather put over something they can relate to. Like mediocrity," Friedman wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if Mistico and MJF will have a rematch after AEW Grand Slam Mexico.

