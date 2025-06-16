Former AEW Champion MJF makes a massive claim - "Everyone knows"

MJF made a bold claim on social media following the surfacing of a major discourse about him. He mentioned that his assertion should be common knowledge by now.

Friedman has achieved several major accolades during his time with All Elite Wrestling. Although he has won the AEW World Championship only once, he holds the record for the longest-reigning champion in history. Additionally, he has secured several other major titles and has been involved in numerous high-profile feuds over the past five years.

On X/Twitter, a fan pointed out how MJF's in-ring work in AEW deserves more credit. They gave some examples of the blockbuster performances he has delivered. Friedman responded, asserting that he was on track to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer despite being under 30 years old. The Salt of the Earth then mentioned that everyone knew he was the best, but he was too perfect for everyone.

"First ballot hall of famer, Not even 30. Everyone knows I’m the best. Problem is I’m too perfect. People rather put over something they can relate to. Like mediocrity," Friedman wrote.

MJF plans on bringing an iconic gimmick abroad

This week, AEW will hold Grand Slam at Arena Mexico. This will be a show in collaboration with CMLL, and several popular luchadors are scheduled to appear.

MJF is set to take on Mistico in singles competition during the show. Last week, he hinted at bringing back his "American Hero" gimmick, which he used when he was the International Champion nearly a year ago. He took to social media and threatened to take the CMLL icon's mask after their match.

"Mistico….you’re gonna lose to an AMERICAN HERO!!!! That mask is MINE," he wrote.

This will be The Salt of the Earth's return to Arena Mexico, as he made an appearance in August of last year during CMLL's Viernes Espectacular event. He put his "American Championship" on the line against Templario at that time.

It remains to be seen whether he'll succeed in his return to the legendary venue, as he faces one of the best luchadors in the world.

