6 ft 2 in star breaks silence after reuniting with MJF just days ahead of AEW All In 

MJF is heading to AEW All In: Texas for a massive opportunity. Before the event, he met his former stablemate, who has now broken his silence on social media.

The six-foot-two-inch star in question is Alexander Hammerstone. He was part of The Dynasty alongside Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Richard Holliday in Major League Wrestling (MLW) more than five years ago.

The Salt of the Earth returned to MLW at the 2025 Summer of the Beasts, where he attacked his current nemesis, Mistico. Backstage footage from the event revealed that MJF caught up with Alex Hammerstone in a heartwarming moment. The former stablemates were excited to see each other, and Hammerstone even asked a question to fans on X following the reunion.

"Did you ever think you’d see it?"

You can view the video of their interaction below.

All In will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

MJF will take part in a high-stakes match at AEW All In: Texas

It was recently announced that MJF would participate in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In: Texas. The Wolf of Wrestling competed in a four-way bout against Anthony Bowens, Brody King, and AR Fox on AEW Dynamite 300.

All four competitors delivered solid performances. As the dust settled, Maxwell Jacob Friedman emerged victorious and secured the number two spot in the Casino Gauntlet. Should he win the high-stakes match at All In: Texas, Friedman would earn a shot at the AEW World Championship.

The Salt of the Earth has been vocal about getting back into the world title picture for months. With his inclusion in The Hurt Syndicate, he is very close to achieving his goal. It remains to be seen if Friedman can win the Casino Gauntlet and secure a massive opportunity at AEW's biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Do you think Friedman will reign supreme in Texas? Drop your predictions using the discuss button.

