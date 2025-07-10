Former WWE champion to join AEW and help Ricochet; Major name to turn heel? 3 Predictions for All In 2025

AEW All In is the Jacksonville-based company's equivalent to WWE WrestleMania. The pay-per-view is an annual affair and attracts fans from all across the globe. Eight matches have been announced for the show so far. It will take place in Arlington, Texas, this Saturday.

Here is the entire match card for the show:

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks: EVP Titles on the Line

Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match for a shot at the AEW World Championship

Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match for a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship

Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page: AEW World Championship Texas Death Match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné: AEW Women’s World Championship match

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. AEW International Champion Kenny Omega: AEW Unified Championship match

The Hurt Syndicate vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & "Speedball" Mike Bailey) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne): AEW World Tag Team Championship three-way match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher: TNT Championship match

Fans are expecting All In Texas to be a memorable show with many unexpected twists. Here are three interesting predictions for the upcoming show:

#3. Braun Strowman could make his AEW debut at All In and join forces with Ricochet

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was released from the Stamford-based company earlier this year. The 41-year-old is a force to be reckoned with, and he may make his All Elite Wrestling debut in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In.

Once upon a time in World Wrestling Entertainment, Braun and Ricochet were a tag team. Even though they didn't hold gold together, their partnership was well-received by fans.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet might join hands once again, this time in the Jacksonville-based company. The Future of Flight introduced Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona as the members of his faction on last night's Dynamite, and The Monster Among Men would undoubtedly be an excellent addition. Furthermore, this new group has the potential to dominate the entire locker room.

#2. Swerve Strickland may turn heel at All In

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay will lock horns with Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson (The Young Bucks) in a tag team match at All In Texas. If the babyfaces win, the Jackson brothers will be stripped of their EVP title.

Interestingly, if the company's founding fathers win, Strickland and Ospreay will not be able to challenge for the AEW World Title for a year.

If The Young Bucks win this Saturday, The New Flavor may get frustrated with its consequences. This might result in him brutally attacking The Aerial Assassin and turning heel in the process.

#1. Darby Allin may return at All In

Darby Allin's quest to climb Mount Everest ended in triumph in May 2025. He is finally back in the USA. However, it is not known when Allin will make his All Elite Wrestling comeback. Many believe that he will feature at All In in some way.

The Daredevil might end up being a surprise participant in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match. His comeback will certainly receive a thunderous reaction from fans in attendance. Furthermore, Tony Khan might book Darby to win this multi-man bout and earn a guaranteed AEW World Title shot.

