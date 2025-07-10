  • home icon
  • Former WWE champion sends a bold message after destroying The Young Bucks’ private property

Former WWE champion sends a bold message after destroying The Young Bucks’ private property

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jul 10, 2025 09:18 GMT
The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks' limo got destroyed on Dynamite. (Image via AEW Instagram)

At AEW All In 2025, The Young Bucks will lock horns with Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay in tag team action. If the former wins, the latter duo won't be allowed to challenge for the AEW World Championship for a year. However, if Strickland and Ospreay are victorious, Nick and Matt Jackson will lose their valued EVP titles.

This week on Dynamite's main event, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & The Young Bucks battled Hangman Adam Page, Will Ospreay, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs in an all-star 8-man tag match. Moxley, Castagnoli, and the Bucks were victorious. However, after this match's conclusion, there was complete chaos. Interestingly, former NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland soon appeared via the big screen. The New Flavor then proceeded to use a backhoe loader to destroy Nick and Matt Jackson's priceless possession, their limousine.

The Young Bucks were heartbroken and shocked by this occurrence. However, Stickland has no regrets. A few hours back, he posted a message on Twitter, in which he is seemingly seen making fun of his All In opponents.

"What can't Swerve do" wrote the former WWE Champion.

WWE legend Mark Henry hints that The Young Bucks buried Warlow

The Young Bucks are one of the most popular tag teams in All Elite Wrestling. They feature regularly on the company's shows. However, the whereabouts of former TNT Champion Warlow are unknown. In a recent interview with Forbes, WWE legend Mark Henry seemingly hinted that Nick and Matt Jackson have buried the 266 lbs star because they wanted the smaller guys to shine.

"There was a time at AEW, when I first went to AEW, man, I just saw all the money in the world in Wardlow. And because the powers that be were smaller guys, they ixnayed that sh*t all together. They wanted it to be more balanced for the smaller wrestler, because the guys that were the best there were the smaller guys." said Henry.

Hopefully, the World's Strongest Man is proven wrong, and Wardlow will return soon and create havoc.

