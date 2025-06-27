WWE veteran seemingly hints The Young Bucks buried 266 lbs powerhouse in AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer seemingly hinted that The Young Bucks refused to elevate a popular big guy in AEW. The veteran also explained why it was necessary for the company.

WWE veteran Mark Henry believes that The Young Bucks buried the 266 lbs star, Wardlow. Henry was signed to AEW in a backstage role from 2021 to 2024. He recently recalled how he saw a lot of potential in Wardlow when he got there. However, Mr. Mayhem never really took off like everyone expected.

During his interview with Forbes, Mark Henry seemingly referred to 'The Young Bucks' as the smaller guys who were in power as EVPs when he first got to AEW. Henry hinted that the Bucks cancelled Wardlow's rise as a big guy because they wanted balance for smaller guys.

Trending

"There was a time at AEW, when I first went to AEW, man, I just saw all the money in the world in Wardlow. And because the powers that be were smaller guys, they ixnayed that sh*t all together. They wanted it to be more balanced for the smaller wrestler, because the guys that were the best there were the smaller guys."

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Mark Henry further reflected on why building monsters is necessary for smaller guys.

"Not realizing that the more monsters you create, the better the conquerer. Every big guy needs to remember David and Goliath. David won. That’s the whole point of the story, is for David to win. And I didn’t think [AEW] let [Wardlow] develop and get there." [H/T: Forbes]

Expand Tweet

The Young Bucks may lose their EVP positions in AEW

The Young Bucks are currently feuding with Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay while being on the Death Riders' side. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Swerve and Ospreay challenged Matthew and Nicholas Jackson to a tag match at All In 2025 while also asking them to put their EVP positions on the line for the match.

Expand Tweet

With the challenge being made for All In, the Founding Fathers could lose their positions as the company's EVPs if they fail to win against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More