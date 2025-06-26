The Young Bucks in danger of losing their EVP roles in AEW; huge announcement made

The Young Bucks' control over AEW may be in jeopardy as they just received a major challenge tonight at Dynamite, with All In implications. They have been challenged to a match with their roles as EVPs on the line.
To begin tonight's show, the Jackson Twins abused their corporate power by making last-minute changes to the match card. They started tonight's show with Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland's tag team match, without prior notice. Ospreay was seen still fixing his in-ring gear before the match.
The Young Bucks also continued the mind games by coming out mid-match and setting up chairs on the entrance stage so they could watch the two up close and personal. Ospreay and Swerve were still able to get the win in the end.
Post-match, they grabbed the mic and had some words for The Young Bucks. Swerve Strickland expressed how tired he was of them abusing their power within the promotion. He challenged them to a tag team match at All In: Texas, with Ospreay by his side.
The Aerial Assassin, however, wanted to raise the stakes. He suggested the idea of The Bucks putting their EVP titles on the line.
The match has yet to be made official, but should Tony Khan book this, it'll end up being a crucial match at All In, with the future of the company at stake.
