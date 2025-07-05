Darby Allin involved in scary stunt amid AEW hiatus; suffers an injury

Former AEW champion Darby Allin recently completed one of the most physically demanding expeditions in the world. The daredevil is showing no signs of slowing down since returning to the US, as he recently shared clips of himself performing another dangerous stunt on social media.

Darby Allin has been missing from AEW programming since he was annihilated by Jon Moxley and The Death Riders at Rampage: New Year's Smash at the end of last year. During his television absence, the former TNT Champion accomplished the admirable feat of climbing Mount Everest and planting the Tony Khan-led promotion's flag on top of the mountain.

According to reports, Darby has returned from his expedition "relatively unscathed", and could be poised to return to television soon. The face-painted star has continued to foster his penchant for risk-taking until his comeback, as he recently took to his Instagram story to share clips of himself performing a stunt with a car. Allin evidently sustained a bruise to his chest from the stunt, albeit looking otherwise unharmed.

Check out screenshots of Darby's stunt from his IG story BELOW:

Darby Allin's car stunt [Source: Allin's IInstagram]

Some fans expect to see Allin make an appearance at AEW All In: Texas to foil Jon Moxley in his world title match against Hangman Adam Page.

Sting on his AEW tag partner Darby Allin's recent achievement

This past May, Darby Allin made history by becoming the first professional wrestler to have summited Mt. Everest.

The 32-year-old star's former tag team partner and mentor Sting revealed during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo that he had been in touch with the AEW "pillar" throughout his expedition, and talked about how the latter had sent him a clip of the view from the top of the mountain.

"Well, I mean I’m not surprised that he made it there and back, although anything can happen on that mountain. Darby Allin, if anyone can do it, Darby Allin is going to pull it off for sure. He was in contact with me the whole trip. He was up there, he gave me a video of him at the top of the mountain, which I’m not going to say anything about quite yet, but yeah, he didn’t have any oxygen on when he gave me that and but he showed me a panoramic view from the very top of the world and it was just like crystal clear.." [H/T - ITRWrestling]

It remains to be seen whether The Icon will be accompanying Allin if the latter does make his All Elite comeback at All In: Texas.

