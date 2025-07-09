4 Reasons why WWE should bring back Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is no longer part of WWE. The Monster Among All Monsters was released from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year, which surprised the WWE Universe.

Strowman is a former Universal Champion and has competed against many veterans and legendary stars. In this article, we will discuss four reasons why the Triple H-led promotion should bring Braun Strowman back to the company.

#4. Still has some gas left in the tank

Expand Tweet

Braun Strowman, a 41-year-old star, appears to be in great shape. He has also delivered many impressive performances in his last run under the Triple H-led creative regime.

This shows that Braun still has some left in the tank, which is a major reason why the Sports entertainment juggernaut should consider bringing him back to the company.

#3. The star power of Braun Strowman

The Monster Among All Monsters enjoys great popularity among professional wrestling fans. Even some of the YouTube videos on WWE's official channel, featuring Strowman, have surpassed 100 million views.

This shows that Braun holds massive star power, and due to this, the company should consider re-signing him.

#2. A potential storyline with Wyatt Sicks

There are many angles that WWE is yet to explore with Braun Strowman. One of them is a storyline with Wyatt Sicks. The sinister faction is continuing the legacy of the late, great Bray Wyatt.

The former Universal Champion has a strong connection with Bray as he was the leader of the Wyatt Family. With this, Triple H can easily put The Wyatt Sicks and Strowman in a storyline which could then attract a gigantic audience.

#1. Lack of big guys on the WWE roster

Expand Tweet

Today, the main roster somewhat lacks big guys. Braun Strowman is not only huge but also has great athleticism. The 41-year-old star has often pulled off some moves that have impressed the fans.

The roster of the Stamford-based promotion is currently stacked with big names and popular stars, but it still lacks big guys like Strowman. Omos is already absent from WWE. Already, Bronson Reed is one of the standout big men who is now part of Seth Rollins' faction.

Considering all this, the Chief Content Officer should bring back the former Universal Champion to the company. The return of Strowman could be a great move, and fans would be happy with this, too.

