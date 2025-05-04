Real reason why Braun Strowman was released by WWE again - Reports

Braun Strowman was shown the door once again by WWE as part of the fresh wave of releases this week. This marked the second time he got laid off in a span of four years. The real reason behind his release has now been revealed.

The Monster of All Monsters had his fair share of ups and downs during his second run with the Stamford-based promotion. Though injuries constantly hampered his progress, he had some memorable rivalries with Bronson Reed and Jacob Fatu.

The former Universal Champion recently wrestled on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, where he joined forces with LA Knight to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in a tag team match.

Unfortunately, this would wind up being his last match in WWE, as he was let go a few weeks later.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Braun Strowman's 'high salary' factored into his release.

“He is the one that the salary was high,” Meltzer stated. “One person told me that they felt he was being... he was paid more than how they were using him, I guess is the best way to put it, but salary played a part in this.”

The veteran journalist also noted that the 41-year-old superstar never fully recovered from his previous injuries, which affected his booking one way or the other.

“The reality of Braun Strowman is, is that ever since he had that hamstring injury, he’s... never been the same.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.Co)

Braun Strowman has hinted at retirement following his WWE release. Have fans seen the last of him in a squared circle? Only time will tell.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

