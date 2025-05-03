"I might just retire here" - Braun Strowman sends cryptic message after WWE firing

Braun Strowman's WWE release has come as a shock to fans, as he was prominently featured in a feud with Jacob Fatu until a few weeks back. The Monster Among Men, however, seems to be undeterred by the sudden firing.

Ad

The former Universal Champion is arguably the biggest name to have been shown the door from the Stamford-based promotion in the latest round of cuts. However, this isn't new to Strowman as he was earlier released from WWE in 2021 only to be hired back in September 2022. Though his second stint with the promotion was plagued with injuries, he did put over names like Bronson Reed and Jacob Fatu.

As such, his firing took everyone by surprise. Braun Strowman recently shared a picture of himself from his vacation with a cryptic message. It could either mean he was enjoying his vacation or hinted at retirement from the wrestling business.

Ad

Trending

Check out his tweet below:

"I might just retire here!!!!!" tweeted Strowman.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the veteran performer following his departure from the global juggernaut. Braun Strowman could be a great addition to AEW's roster if both parties show an interest in working together in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More