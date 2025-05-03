Braun Strowman reacts after shocking WWE release for the second time

Braun Strowman's release caught everyone by surprise. While he was not the only one released, the star was not expected to be let go by the company. Now, The Monster Among Men has responded after the news broke just before SmackDown.

Ad

Strowman has been released by WWE before. This is the second time that he has been let go by the company, with the other time coming back in 2021. This time, it comes as more of a shock. The star was hurt last year during his feud with Bronson Reed and was left injured after their Last Monster Standing match despite winning. Since then, he has been seen in the company, but has not really gotten the massive push that fans expected.

Ad

Trending

Braun Strowman also feuded with Jacob Fatu and lost in a Last Man Standing match. Fatu won the bout and got to face LA Knight for the US Title, eventually becoming the new champion. Now, the star has been released from the company, ending his second tenure with the company.

Braun Strowman has now sent a message reacting to the release. He put a picture of a drink on his X/Twitter post, with a picture of the horizon as well. While Strowman did not write anything to express his thoughts, the horizon in the background and the drink in his hand seem to be a symbolic gesture that he will be going on a break.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Fans are waiting to see what the star will do next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More