"They look like guys that aren’t professional" - WWE veteran is very unhappy with The Hurt Syndicate's booking in AEW

WWE veteran Konnan is unhappy about how the Hurt Business is being booked in AEW and has taken issue with it. Not only that, but he has also taken aim at a few individuals, saying they are not professionals.

The Hurt Syndicate, which consists of former WWE stars MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MJF, is the most in-demand faction in AEW. They have totally overtaken the tag team division, and with the addition of MJF, have added a new dimension.

They have been challenged of late by Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, and Konnan has now hit out at Tony Khan for booking them in that manner. Speaking on the newest episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WWE veteran said:

“100 percent bro. These guys look like little people next to them. They look like kids. They look like teenagers. They look like indie guys. They look like guys that aren’t professional. You know, these guys look like men, like killers. Like sophisticated. And bro, this guy is such a mark. Tony is such a mark for this Knight and Bailey guy, I would not be surprised if he took the title off of these guys, which would be the wrong thing to do.” [4:00 - 4:28]

Former WWE star Bobby Lashley speaks out about MJF

MJF joined the Hurt Syndicate recently, and it was not an easy initiation. The star most opposed to his joining was former WWE star Bobby Lashley.

In an interview with WFAA Dallas , the former WWE star said:

“For me, I have a very small circle, I don’t trust very many people. Over the course of time being with MJF, I never trusted the guy and I’m still kinda leery, but I see that he does bring a lot of value to what we’re doing right now. He’s starting to win me over more and more. In the beginning, I just wanted to punch him in his mouth. I still wanna punch him in his mouth from time to time, but I can say that he’s winning me over slowly but surely and I think that he might be a great addition to our group.”

It is clear to see that Lashley still does not fully trust MJF, but is backing him for the good of the faction.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit the sources and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

