"I just wanted to punch him in his mouth"- Former WWE Champion makes a shocking revelation about MJF

A former WWE Champion who currently plies his trade in AEW opened up about his relationship with MJF and had some intriguing things to say.

Earlier this year, MJF was finally able to align himself with the Hurt Syndicate, but not before he put in continued efforts. During his pursuit, The Salt of the Earth was quickly able to gain MVP and Shelton Benjamin's approval, but found it harder to win over former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. However, he eventually managed.

In a recent interview with WFAA Dallas, the AEW World Tag Team Champion addressed MJF joining the Hurt Syndicate and mentioned how he had been growing on him ever since.

"For me, I have a very small circle, I don’t trust very many people. Over the course of time being with MJF, I never trusted the guy and I’m still kinda leery, but I see that he does bring a lot of value to what we’re doing right now. He’s starting to win me over more and more. In the beginning, I just wanted to punch him in his mouth. I still wanna punch him in his mouth from time to time, but I can say that he’s winning me over slowly but surely and I think that he might be a great addition to our group." said Lashley [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Bobby Lashley says reunion with former WWE star Lio Rush in AEW is imminent

Before the Hurt Syndicate and the Hurt Business (in WWE), Bobby Lashley was aligned with AEW star Lio Rush, who acted as his manager during their time together in the Stamford-based promotion.

The All Mighty was recently found praising Rush's talent in an interview and mentioned how a future program between the two in AEW was imminent. Speaking on WFAA, Lashley said:

“Am I gonna do something with Lio? I don’t know. I really don’t know. I’m sure down the road, if I spend some time with AEW, we are definitely gonna cross paths. I mean, he has a tag team, he has a tag team partner, so I’m surprised that we have not crossed paths in that… in that capacity, but I think we’re definitely gonna do something while I’m here in AEW for sure.”

It is worth noting that Lio Rush had earlier teased joining the Hurt Syndicate on AEW TV.

