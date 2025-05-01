  • home icon
  • Bobby Lashley goes off at AEW star; explains why he will never join The Hurt Syndicate (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified May 01, 2025 00:55 GMT
What is next for the Hurt Syndicate? (via AEW
What is next for The Hurt Syndicate? (Image via AEW on X)

For weeks, a particular AEW star has been trying to slither his way into The Hurt Syndicate, but with no success. Bobby Lashley recently explained the reasons why the star in question, MJF, may never have his vote to join the stable.

While MVP was the one who had extended the offer to MJF to recruit him, things did not go smoothly as other members were not happy with the idea. However, Shelton recently changed his vote to a thumbs up, approving MJF's entry. While many expected Bobby Lashley to also follow suit, that has yet to happen.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, AEW star Bobby Lashley was asked why he does not want MJF in The Hurt Syndicate. The All Mighty had a straightforward answer to the question:

"MJF has been cheating everybody he worked with. He has a history of deceit, he has a history of not being trusted, but you guys want us to trust him. That's ridiculous." [0:55 onwards]

Check out the full video below:

Another AEW star believes MJF is a "toxic" person

MJF rarely inspires people enough to be praised for his personality, but one particular veteran has made it clear that he believes The Salt of the Earth is a toxic and selfish person.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett talked about his perspective of the former AEW World Champion MJF. He stated:

"He always leaves everyone worse than when he started being associated on any level. I think he’s toxic, I think he’s selfish, I think he’s got a boatload of talent but I don’t think he was good for my career on any level. I think he got me off on a wrong track on a couple of different avenues." [H/T - Fightful]
As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what MJF plans to do next in AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

Edited by Harish Raj S
