"We are definitely going to cross paths" - Bobby Lashley hints at major reunion with former WWE star

Bobby Lashley recently spoke about the possibility of him reuniting with a former WWE star in AEW. The star was a former stablemate of Lashley's during their time together in the sports entertainment juggernaut.
One-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Bobby Lashley, has been a dominant force alongside his group ever since he joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2024. The All Mighty is supported by his group, Hurt Syndicate, which comprises manager MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and MJF. The former WWE Champion recently spoke about a potential program with Lio Rush.
It is worth noting that MVP, Shelton, and Lashley initially joined forces in WWE, naming their faction the Hurt Business, and changed it to Hurt Syndicate when they reunited in All Elite Wrestling. But before the Hurt Business, Lashley was part of a duo with former WWE star and AEW talent Lio Rush, who acted as the All Mighty's manager.
Recently, in an interview with WFAA, Lashley shed light on his relationship with Rush and the possibility of them working together in the future.
“Am I gonna do something with Lio? I don’t know. I really don’t know. I’m sure down the road, if I spend some time with AEW, we are definitely gonna cross paths. I mean, he has a tag team, he has a tag team partner, so I’m surprised that we have not crossed paths in that… in that capacity, but I think we’re definitely gonna do something while I’m here in AEW for sure,” said Lashley. [16:11 -16:30]
Bobby Lashley recently broke character on AEW TV
A recent non-PG moment on TV compelled one of AEW's more serious personalities, Bobby Lashley, to break character and release a chuckle.
The June 25 edition of Dynamite saw Mark Briscoe confront the Hurt Syndicate. During the segment, Briscoe called MJF's private part a 'tiny Kosher Pickle,' which compelled the All Mighty to crack a huge smile.
This was a rather uncharacteristic moment for Lashley, who is normally stoic when on TV.
