Bobby Lashley breaks character after sudden non-PG comment in AEW

AEW star Bobby Lashley is mainly seen in his serious and dominant in-ring personality inside the squared circle. However, a recent non-PG moment on television led to The All Mighty failing to hold back his smiles in front of a live audience.

On the June 25, 2025, edition of AEW Dynamite, Lashley came down for an in-ring segment with his Hurt Syndicate cohorts, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and MJF. The faction was confronted by Mark Briscoe, who had some heated words for The Salt of the Earth.

Amidst the verbal exchange, a shocking moment that went viral was Briscoe calling Maxwell Jacob Friedman's private part a 'tiny Kosher Pickle' and claiming that he felt insecure when standing in front of his cohorts. Bobby Lashley immediately had a huge smile, hinting that he, too, found it hilarious.

Moreover, the smile grew bigger when the crowd showered MJF with 'Kosher Pickle' chants. This was a rare television moment to see the former WWE Champion break character in AEW.

Bobby Lashley's faction member wants to have a retirement tour in AEW

Despite Bobby Lashley's moment of breaking character at the misery of his Hurt Syndicate cohort this week, the faction continues to be a dominant force. While Lashley might have fee more years ahead of him, his fellow stablemate, MVP, is nearing the end of his wrestling career, as revealed by himself.

Before he did that, The Franchise Playa had an interesting desire. He wanted to embark on a farewell tour in All Elite Wrestling, similar to John Cena's last run in WWE.

“At this stage of the game for me, like, I don’t have to do it. I just still enjoy doing it. When I get to the point that I can’t do it effectively or if I’m taking baseball slide bumps, then it’s time to go. I plan on ending this run here pretty soon anyway. I want to have my last match. I want to have the retirement tour; let me go around, ‘Hey, this is the last time MVP will be wrestling in your city,’” he said. [H/T: Fightful]

With MVP having a certain window before riding off into the sunset for good, it remains to be seen if he can take The Hurt Syndicate to unprecedented heights in AEW.

