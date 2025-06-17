Bobby Lashley to leave The Hurt Syndicate and retire major AEW star? Exploring the possibility

Bobby Lashley has made a name for himself in professional wrestling as a dominant singles star. However, ever since he began his career in AEW, he has been featured as a tag team wrestler. This could end very soon at the expense of a superstar who has been a close associate of The All Mighty.

Ad

Former WWE United States Champion MVP reunited with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley to form The Hurt Syndicate in AEW last year. The faction has since been a top attraction in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, it has seemingly hindered Lashley's potential as a singles attraction.

After all, Lashley has achieved immense success as a solo competitor, winning several world championships in his career. Wanting to revisit those glory days, The All Mighty might soon start having tensions with The Hurt Syndicate.

Ad

Trending

This could potentially lead to Shelton Benjamin and MJF siding with MVP and launching an attack on Lashley, ending the 48-year-old's association with the stable. Lashley, wanting revenge, might challenge MVP to a retirement match, raising the stakes higher than ever. After all, MVP recently revealed that he is set to retire in the next two years.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

The former WWE Champion defeating and retiring his longtime friend and stablemate could mark the start of his huge singles push in AEW and position him as a top attraction, much like he was in the global juggernaut. That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bobby Lashley's stablemate, MVP, desires to have a retirement tour in AEW

After revealing his retirement timeline in a recent appearance on the Marking Out podcast, MVP also added that he wished to have a retirement tour in All Elite Wrestling.

“At this stage of the game for me, like, I don’t have to do it. I just still enjoy doing it. When I get to the point that I can’t do it effectively or if I’m taking baseball slide bumps, then it’s time to go. I plan on ending this run here pretty soon anyway. I want to have my last match. I want to have the retirement tour; let me go around, ‘Hey, this is the last time MVP will be wrestling in your city,’” he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Should MVP get a much-deserved retirement leg in AEW, Bobby Lashley could be his final opponent and garner much attention at the expense of his stablemate's in-ring career coming to its conclusion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More