"My favorite one to do" - AEW star discusses his legendary Randy Savage inspired gimmick

AEW star Jay Lethal has detailed how his "Black Machismo" character, which was a tribute to WWE legend "Macho Man" Randy Savage, is still his favorite impression of a wrestler.

Known for his larger-than-life personality, obscure mannerisms, and iconic voice, Savage has gone on to become one of the most replicated wrestlers in the history of the business. Lethal's gimmick in the mid-2000s was able to replicate the legend's persona to a great extent.

Speaking on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the 37-year-old discussed the many impressions that he has made in his career. Despite giving fans some incredibly accurate versions of wrestlers like Ric Flair, it was Randy Savage who he felt was his favorite to do.

“With the [Randy] Savage, no matter what like I’d never even heard Savage. [In Savage’s voice] But I bet he’d like chocolate or maybe it’s one of those half and half cakes yeah. With Savage I can say almost anything but with the [Ric] Flair one I’d have to have heard him say it so my favorite one to do is probably Macho Man because it’s a little easier for me.” [31:11-31:33]

The former world champion also noted that imitating the Hall of Famer's voice was challenging.

“Although, when I started the black machismo character in Impact Wrestling, they sat me in a booth, I must have said ‘ooooo yeah’ about 100 times. Shortly after that they were making the TNA video game and I was a large part of the story mode, because when you enter the story mode me and Kevin Nash help you through. I had to read so many lines with that voice, and man the next day it was killing me, but it got way easier after that." [31:34-32:20]

Jay Lethal even got the approval of Randy Savage and his family for the character

Jay Lethal's dedication to the character was lauded by Randy Savage's family and The Macho Man himself.

Savage passed away in 2011. However, it has been well documented that he approved of the "Black Machismo" character. Savage's brother Lanny Poffo has also expressed his appreciation for the impression in the past.

WCW Worldwide @WCWWorldwide Catching up now -- At #ALLIN , Jay Lethal walked down with Lanny Poffo as Black Machismo and was wearing a legit Randy Savage jacket. Catching up now -- At #ALLIN, Jay Lethal walked down with Lanny Poffo as Black Machismo and was wearing a legit Randy Savage jacket. https://t.co/eq38e4DAZi

At the All In event back in 2018, Lethal was accompanied by Lanny Poffo to the ring while also sporting a genuine ring jacket worn by the Macho Man. This was the last time the "Black Machismo" character made an appearance on a big stage.

But will the character ever resurface in AEW? Only time will tell.

