AEW star gives details of the first time he met Cody Rhodes

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow will be in action at All Out this weekend when he teams up with FTR to take on Jay Lethal and IMPACT Wrestling legends, The Motor City Machine Guns.

Wardlow was interviewed by Stephanie Chase ahead of this weekend's pay-per-view and discussed several topics, including the first time he met Cody Rhodes. He also touched upon his first match in AEW, which was against The American Nightmare inside a steel cage.

While recalling his first interaction with Cody Rhodes, Mr. Mayhem took a moment to thank QT Marshall, the man who introduced him to the former AEW EVP.

"My first initial conversation with anybody in the business was QT Marshall and I'll forever be thanking him until the day I die because he allowed me to come to his home, a complete stranger, and stay with him in Atlanta and give me the opportunity to train with him in front of Cody [Rhodes]."

He further went on to discuss his initial experience working with Cody Rhodes:

"That's how Cody and I met and it was just kind of me and Cody figuring things out and coming up with ideas and me expressing who I am as a person, as a wrestler and how I want to be portrayed. It was mostly Cody who came up with all this." [3:38 - 4:22]

Wardlow on his steel cage match against Cody Rhodes

Wardlow also went on to talk about his steel cage match against Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite, the first steel cage bout in the promotion's history.

Wardlow said that he was unusually nervous before the contest because of all the pressure on him. The Wardog also added that he did not remember much of the match:

"I just remember being so nervous before that match, just something that I've never felt before. I get nervous before every match but that obviously was a little different (...) first time on TV, live TV, first match in AEW against the guy, in a cage match, the company's first cage match. I mean, you couldn't have put any more pressure on me if you tried. I remember it almost being like a blackout, the entire match, it's unfortunate but I don't recall walking out into the crowd that first time." [5:42 - 6:34]

