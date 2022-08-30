Wardlow comments on a potential character change ahead of AEW All Out

AEW star and current TNT Champion Wardlow recently opened up on a potential character change ahead of All Out.

Mr. Mayhem is set to team up with ROH Tag Team Champions FTR at All Out this weekend. They face the formidable trio of Jay Lethal, and IMPACT Wrestling legends, the Motorcity Machine Guns. Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Sign will also be at ringside for the match, further stacking the odds against Wardlow and FTR.

Wardlow was recently a guest on The Zaslow Show via Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM from Miami. During his appearance on the broadcast, Mr. Mayhem was asked about his in-ring future and what's next for his character.

One move Wardlow immediately seemed to rule out was turning heel, at least for the moment. The big man said that if he turned heel, the entire wrestling world will be turned over on its head:

"The day Wardlow turns heel is the day wrestling is flipped upside down." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Wardlow @RealWardlow Don't touch my belt

Wardlow on the ovation he got from AEW fans in his hometown

The TNT Champion also opened up about what it was like coming out in front of his hometown fans in Cleveland.

Wardlow said that the rush he got that night was unlike anything he has experienced so far in his career. Speaking of the "amazing feeling" that night, Mr. Mayhem said that he was looking forward to many more such moments in his career.

"To come out to that crowd in Cleveland as the TNT Champion was such an adrenaline rush like I’ve never experienced in my life,” he said. “God what an amazing feeling, I wish I could feel that every day. I’m so obsessed with that feeling, that that’s how I know I’m going to continue with those moments."

After his successful title defense against Jay Lethal, Wardlow will be looking forward to the trio's match at AEW All Out this weekend. It remains to be seen whether The Pinnacle will emerge victorious against the heelish trio led by Jay Lethal.

What do you think of a potential heel turn for Wardlow in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

