AEW star got into trouble at home after spending over $200 on Christian Cage merch

Will Hobbs recently recalled a hilarious incident when he was reprimanded at home for spending big bucks on the merchandise of fellow AEW star Christian Cage.

Will Hobbs recently appeared on the latest episode of Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast. During the interview, Hobbs took a deep dive back into memory lane, recalling an incident from his childhood when he purchased the glasses Christian used to wear in WWE.

The AEW star stated that his grandma gave him a good beating for purchasing the merchandise, which couldn't be exchanged or returned. However, Hobbs added it was all worth it as he was a big fan of Captain Charisma and that Christian got a kick after listening to this story.

"Do you remember the glasses Christian used to wear that went over his head? So, those were like $200 something, and I had $300. So, I brought those and a beanie and came back home. My grandma's like, "Where's your stuff," I'm just like looking, and my brother looks at me and walks out the room. My grandpa comes into the room, and he knows I'm going to get in trouble, so he goes out the front door. So, I had these glasses on, and I'm like, "Look what I brought," and I started hitting that seven-second pose. There was no returning or exchange on those glasses. The beating was worth it. I told him (Christian) that story, and he had a kick out of it," said Will Hobbs

Christian Cage and Will Hobbs have shared a ring in AEW

Christian Cage and Will Hobbs are no strangers to each other in the ring as they have wrestled in AEW in the past. On the April 21st edition of AEW Dynamite, the Team Taz member locked horns with Christian, where the latter came up on top.

Though the match wasn't a classic, it was still a well-contested back-and-forth, which proved to be a terrific showcase for Will Hobbs' in-ring prowess. Christian and Hobbs continued their rivalry heading into AEW: Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view, where they both participated in the Casino Battle Royal.

