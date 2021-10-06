5 Ways Hangman Page can return to AEW: Mystery spot, dream feud

Fans haven't seen Hangman Page on AEW programming since the Homecoming edition of Dynamite, which saw The Anxious Millennial Cowboy take a massive beatdown at the hands of The Elite.

Reports at the time suggested that Page needed an indefinite hiatus so that he could be with his wife, who was due to give birth to their first child. The angle that transpired in his last appearance was an appropriate way to write him off television. It was similar to when Jon Moxley took some time off, citing the same reason.

The company hasn't provided any updates on his return. However, The Cowboy himself took to Twitter to comment on his hiatus while hinting at coming for the AEW World Championship whenever he makes his return.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five possible ways Hangman Page can return to AEW.

#5 Appearing as the 'Joker' in the Casino ladder match on AEW Dynamite tonight

Adam @AdamGiancola Casino Ladder Match next week for shot at AEW World Title?!? HANGMAN PAGE return?!?! #AEWDynamite Casino Ladder Match next week for shot at AEW World Title?!? HANGMAN PAGE return?!?! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/OTkHb7wmmW

This Wednesday, on AEW Dynamite's second-anniversary premiere, a seven-man Casino ladder match will go down to crown the #1 contender for Kenny Omega's world title.

So far, the company has unveiled six participants except for the Joker, which will be revealed right before the match. Fans on social media have been in a frenzy ever since the announcement, speculating that Hangman Page might turn out to be The Joker.

It makes sense to bring the fan-favorite star back ahead of the Full Gear pay-per-view. Imagine Hangman Page winning the entire bout to reignite his rivalry with Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. The company might make this decision, given Page's redemption story has been brewing since forever now.

#4 Hangman Page kickstarts a rivalry with CM Punk ahead of Full Gear pay-per-view

IBeast @x_Beast17_x I've honestly not seen one person that does not like Hangman Page.I just can't wait till he becomes AEW world champion. I've honestly not seen one person that does not like Hangman Page.I just can't wait till he becomes AEW world champion. https://t.co/GyWNLf8h7R

After defeating Darby Allin and Powerhouse Hobbs, CM Punk doesn't seem to have an opponent moving forward. However, this could change in the coming weeks if Hangman Page returns to confront the former WWE Superstar, thus giving us a dream match.

Fans aren't thrilled to see Punk facing AEW's rising talents. But if The Straight Edge Superstar gets engaged in a rivalry with The Cowboy, one would hardly complain, given both men's charismatic personas. It could become Punk's best storyline since arriving at All Elite Wrestling.

Meanwhile, Page will get a massive spotlight just by being in the ring with Punk. This feud might even elevate Page's status from being a star to megastar. With Full Gear on the horizon, the company might pull the trigger on this money feud.

Edited by Vedant Jain