AEW star Jake Atlas provides huge update on his injury; comments on his pro wrestling future

AEW star Jake Atlas signed with the company on January 4th, 2022, and had his first match three days later. Atlas stepped into the ring with Adam Cole, and the two put on a grueling match.

Unfortunately, Atlas suffered an injury during the match. The star initially thought the injury was minor but has now taken to Twitter to reveal he's torn his ACL.

Atlas initially announced his retirement from wrestling after being released from WWE. However, after talks with Tony Khan, he decided to return to the squared-circle and resume his career.

Tony Khan was reportedly very interested in him, and having the President's seal of approval is a big deal. The injury comes at a wrong time for the star as Atlas only just signed with AEW. An ACL injury usually puts an athlete out for months, so Atlas will likely only return at the end of 2022, if not early 2023.

Hopefully, Atlas recovers soon and can return to the ring where he'll be able to show fans what he's capable of.

Adam Cole will likely face "Hangman" Page for the AEW Championship

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole confronted the current World Champion, "Hangman" Page. Cole began with a gesture of respect, and for a moment, it genuinely seemed like he was opting to be respectful. However, ReDragon quickly jumped Page and Cole made his intentions crystal clear.

The two will likely face each other at AEW Revolution, set for early March 2022. Cole is currently the #1 Contender and is looking to remind fans of his expertise.

The former NXT Champion recently received a lot of criticism from wrestling commentators like Jim Cornette. Cornette noted that Cole looked worse now than before joining All Elite Wrestling.

It's unclear whether or not Cole listened or cared for Cornette's comments, but the star is definitely on track for a spectacular run.

Edited by Pratik Singh