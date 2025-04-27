  • home icon
AEW star to join The Hurt Syndicate on Dynamite and immediately kick out top member? Exploring the possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 27, 2025 05:08 GMT
Hurt Syndicate AEW
The Hurt Syndicate in AEW (Image source-Bobby Lashley on Instagram)

A former AEW World Champion could join The Hurt Syndicate by kicking out a top member of the faction. The star has been announced for an appearance this Wednesday on Dynamite.

AEW star, Maxwell Jacob Friedman could join The Hurt Syndicate with a major swerve. MJF has been actively trying to become a member of the Syndicate for the past few weeks. While MVP and Shelton Benjamin gave their thumbs up, Bobby Lashley is still against the idea. Nonetheless, Max could kick out the top member, MVP, and join the group.

Although MVP has been advocating the idea of MJF being a Syndicate member for quite some time, AEW could pull an unexpected major swerve. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Shelton Benjamin eventually gave a thumbs up to Max after weeks of teasing. However, Lashley still gave a thumbs town despite taking Max's brand new car.

Assuming Bobby Lashley eventually gives a thumbs up to MJF and welcomes him to the Syndicate, Max could pull big swerve. The Wolf of Wrestling could betray MVP and kick him out of the group, revealing that he was working with both Shelton and Bobby the whole time.

The aforementioned drama could lead to MVP later forming a new group to exact revenge on MJF. It will be interesting to see how things play out this Wednesday.

The Hurt Syndicate's next appearance has been announced

The Hurt Syndicate has been prominent on TV ever since their formation in AEW as they continue to dominate the tag team division as well. Meanwhile, MVP, alongside the World Tag Team Champions, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley has been advertised to appear on Dynamite this Wednesday for a promo segment.

Moreover, MJF has also been advertised for Dynamite, so fans could expect another entertaining confrontation between them. It remains to be seen what transpires on the upcoming Dynamite.

Edited by Arsh Das
