"Still win via landslide"- Kenny Omega unveils what he plans on achieving upon his potential AEW return this year

Kenny Omega recently made a bold prediction about what he plans on achieving once he returns to AEW programming.

The Cleaner has been on the sidelines since Full Gear last year, where he lost his AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page. During the Full Gear fallout episode of Dynamite, Omega announced an indefinite hiatus so that he could heal from a myriad of injuries.

Last night, a Twitter user predicted that Kenny Omega could win the "Wrestler of the year" award despite being out of action for the better half of 2022:

"It's going to be great when @KennyOmegamanX misses half a year and still wins wrestler of the year," a fan tweeted.

Omega came across the tweet and entertained the idea, stating that the bar has been shockingly low so far this year. The 38-year-old added that he could return in December and still take his chances of securing the top spot in the wrestling world:

"The bar is shockingly low in 2022. I could show up in December and still win via landslide," Omega replied.

Throughout his long and illustrious career, The Cleaner has earned a surfeit of accolades from various wrestling journals. In 2018 and 2021, Kenny Omega was named the #1 wrestler for the annual Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) 500.

While the AEW star has already missed the first quarter of 2022, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that it would only take one star-making performance to grab the wrestling world's attention.

Kenny Omega is likely to miss AEW Double or Nothing 2022

Wrestle Inn @WrestleInn It's been 164 days since @KennyOmegamanX last wrestled, the Omega withdrawal is real. Who do you want to see him face first when he returns? It's been 164 days since @KennyOmegamanX last wrestled, the Omega withdrawal is real. Who do you want to see him face first when he returns? https://t.co/5hzd8a0poo

Regardless of Kenny Omega's bold claims, only time will tell whether he can pull off a startling return down the road. However, as of this writing, his return timeframe looks bleak.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, The Best Bout Machine is unlikely to make it to the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.

With the blockbuster announcement of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view for the summer, fans will hope to see The Cleaner return to grace the ring again.

What do you make of The Cleaner's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

