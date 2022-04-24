Big update on Kenny Omega's status for AEW Double or Nothing 2022 - reports

Kenny Omega is likely to miss AEW's upcoming pay-per-view - Double or Nothing 2022.

The Best Bout Machine took an indefinite hiatus from television programming last year, as he was due to undergo multiple surgeries to repair his injuries. Omega's last match went down at AEW Full Gear, where he lost his World Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page in the main event.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that Omega’s healing timescale doesn't sound promising, meaning he is unlikely to be back in time for the pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

The 38-year-old star has revealed that he needs some "major procedures" done before beginning his road to recovery. The company recently announced a joint pay-per-view billed as AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, which will take place on June 26th from the United Center in Chicago.

Given the gravity of the event, this will most likely be an ideal time and place for Canadian X to be back for a blockbuster dream feud.

Adam Cole recently showered praise on Kenny Omega

In an interview with Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful, Adam Cole lavished praise on The Cleaner for continuing to entertain fans last year despite suffering from nagging injuries.

The former NXT Champion believes Omega is getting much-deserved time off from pro wrestling:

"I've known Kenny for years. And again, knowing what he was working through and what he was fighting through and putting on the level of performance that he was for so long was so impressive. Kenny Omega is getting some much-deserved time off ," Cole said.

During Omega's sabbatical, Cole has taken the reins of The Elite in AEW Programming. The Panama City Playboy has made some questionable decisions, like recruiting his former Undisputed Era members Fish and O'Reilly.

Even more so, he changed the stable name to The Undisputed Elite.

With The Young Bucks already unhappy with Adam Cole's decision-making, it will be interesting to see whether Kenny Omega stays on the same page when he returns from injury.

Do you think AEW Double or Nothing will feel incomplete without The Cleaner's presence? Sound off in the comments section below.

