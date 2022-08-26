"You're a f**king moron" - WWE legend blasts fans who hate Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has come out in the defense of AEW star Kenny Omega.

Omega made his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion on a recent episode of Dynamite. In a buzzworthy main event, he teamed up with the Young Bucks to defeat Los Ingobernables in an AEW World Trios Championship Tournament match. The 38-year-old had been absent from the company's programming for several months due to multiple injuries,

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former tag team champion professed that those who hate The Elite do not understand pro wrestling.

"They're very polarizing all three of them. Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, people who don't get how good they are, they're just missing out and they do not get pro wrestling. They may think they get pro wrestling but they do not. If you are hating on Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, you're a f**king moron. I mean, it is what it is. They are great and I will defend them to my dying day. Because they are amazing." (H/T - Fightful)

Matt Hardy on how he liked Kenny Omega's return match

Hardy went on to detail what he thought about Kenny Omega's return bout.

In the same interview, the 47-year-old opined that Omega did a fantastic job of storytelling in the tournament match against Los Ingobernables.

"I enjoyed it," Hardy continued. "I really appreciated how he was wearing the shirt and he was taped underneath that, and it's he was still selling his injuries as he came back a little prematurely, supposedly. The way he was selling all these major injuries that were reported he had in the context of the match was fantastic storytelling I love that match." (H/T - Fightful)

Omega and the Young Bucks will take on Will Ospreay's United Empire in the semi-finals of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. Who do you think will emerge as the winner? Sound off in the comments section below!

