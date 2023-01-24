AEW star Matt Hardy reacts to The Hardy Boyz's hard-hitting match at the WWE Royal Rumble

AEW star Matt Hardy has been caught up in the excitement that comes with the Royal Rumble event every year, by taking to Twitter to look back at arguably his most famous match from the event.

Despite competing in it on eight separate occasions, Matt Hardy has never won the Royal Rumble match. However, he does hold a record of two wins and one loss at Rumble pay-per-view shows in matches that aren't the 30-man centerpiece.

One of those wins came at the 2000 edition of the event, in what is seen as one of the greatest "non-rumble" matches in the show's history. Along with his brother Jeff Hardy, The Hardy Boyz faced The Dudley Boyz in a tag team tables match in Madison Square Garden.

"23 years ago today, says the 'net.. #TablesMatch vs #Dudleyz," tweeted @MATTHARDYBRAND.

The match was another chapter in the legendary rivalry between The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge & Christian, with the three teams having multiple matches (like this one) that would eventually lead to the first-ever TLC Match at Summerslam 2000.

Matt was eliminated from the match after Bubba Ray Dudley powerbombed him through a table. Still, The Hardy Boyz got the last laugh as Jeff won the match by performing a Swanton Bomb from atop the MSG fire exit, landing on D-Von Dudley and putting him through a table in the process.

Matt Hardy will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

Despite seemingly being in the twilight of his career, Matt Hardy is still very much active in All Elite Wrestling. He is currently involved in a complicated story with Ethan Page and The Firm, which will be featured on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Hardy and Page will face Jungle Boy and Hook, now known as Junglehook, in a tag team match. The match came about after Page's loss to Jungle Boy on the January 20th edition of Rampage.

Page wasn't happy about Matt not helping him win the match, but in an effort to prove that he is still loyal to the man who owns his AEW contract, Hardy agreed to team up with "All Ego" so he could gain a measure of revenge.

