Who is Matt Sydal's brother Mike Sydal?

AEW star Matt Sydal, formerly known as Evan Bourne, is the talk of the town as he'll be the next star to face CM Punk in AEW.

Punk, who hasn't lost a single match since his AEW debut, will try to maintain his winning streak against Matt. But will he be expecting Matt's brother to show up? Yes, Matt Sydal has a real-life brother on the AEW roster. His name is Mike Sydal.

Mike Sydal can be considered a veteran of the independent circuit as he's been around since 2008. Trained under Mark Sterling, Mike has wrestled in many promotions. He also worked three matches for WWE; two on 205 Live and a squash match against the Viking Raiders on RAW.

Mike, who was known as Mike Karma and Rizzo in WWE, was unable to repeat the success that his brother Matt Sydal had working for WWE.

Like his brother Matt, Mike is also known for his high-flying Lucha wrestling style. During his career, Mike was well known as a tag team wrestler than a singles guy. His record speaks for itself as most of his major accomplishments have come when he was part of a tag team.

Mike made his AEW debut in February 2021 as his brother's tag team partner. Since then, he's been part of the AEW roster but has mostly been inactive.

Matt Sydal reveals that he loves working with his brother Mike Sydal

During a recent WrestleCon event, Matt Sydal spoke to Sportskeeda's Jose G and revealed that he loves working with his brother Mike. The former WWE superstar pointed out that he really can't think of anybody better to have by his side than his brother.

"Well, you know it's great because, you know, in wrestling it's, like, good to always have backup. I mean, I really can't think of anybody better to have by your side than your bro and the Lucha Bros. I mean, it's really special what Tony Khan's doing there. The EVPs, I can tell, the trajectory is going in the right direction," said Matt Sydal.

CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal will be the biggest match of Matt's AEW career. The duo had previously locked horns at WWE in 2010. On that day, it was CM Punk who came on top as he defeated Sydal.

Punk, who was a heel back then, went on to viciously attack Matt after the match. It's been 11 years since the two have stood in the same ring, and it won't surprise fans if Matt pulls a trick by involving his brother Mike Sydal to win the match.

