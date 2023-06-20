AEW star Miro discloses on who he wants to wrestle following Collision return

AEW star Miro made his big return to All Elite Wrestling on the June 17 edition of Collision, and has since shed some light on who he would like to face.

The former TNT Champion hadn't wrestled since the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022 prior to his short contest with Tony Nese on Collision, which has since struck fear into the hearts of the AEW roster.

But who does he want to face next? Speaking on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Miro admitted that he really doesn't care who he faces next and simply wants to turn up, beat people up and leave.

"I really don’t care. I don’t have that pull. I just show up, I beat people, whatever they tell me. I write my promos, I deliver my promos, everything else is up to him, to the man who sits on top of that chair. I’m not that guy, ‘Oh, I want to work with this guy or that guy.’ No, give me your best, I’ll take them all. It’s all about the story and how you get these. Let’s get there in a way where people are going to be intrigued and have a good match after." (H/T Fightful)

The Redeemer hasn't lost a one-on-one contest since his match against Bryan Danielson at the 2021 Full Gear pay-per-view. But with a whole host of new opponents at the ready, perhaps the former TNT Champion could make a case for being in line for a world title match sooner rather than later.

One member of the AEW roster doesn't want to face Miro

Given how dominant Miro was in his win over Tony Nese on AEW Collision, it's safe to say that people won't exactly be jumping at the chance to face "The Redeemer."

One person who is completely fine with not wrestling Miro is Shawn Spears. A fan on Twitter asked The Perfect 10 whether he would be interested in facing The Redeemer, with Spears giving a response that was straight to the point.

Part of the reason why Shawn wouldn't want to face the former TNT Champion is down to the fact that Spears has never beaten Miro, with The Redeemer picking up a number of wins over him at WWE house shows.

Who do you think could beat The Redeemer? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes