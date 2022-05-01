"It didn’t happen by accident" - Former WWE Superstar heaps praise on AEW star MJF

AEW has a myriad of extremely talented performers on its roster, and according to former WWE Superstar Brian Myers (f.k.a Curt Hawkins), MJF is one of them.

Myers took MJF under his wing to train at his institution, Create A Pro Wrestling Academy. According to him, the Salt of the Earth immediately struck him as a star in the making. Maxwell is currently signed to AEW and has featured in stellar feuds against CM Punk and Chris Jericho.

During an interview on the Battleground podcast, Brian Myers talked about how proud he is of MJF's success in All Elite Wrestling.

“It’s incredible. I’m super proud of him. Obviously we’re very close. I saw him come in from like literally a dipshit 18-year-old kid that knew nothing to a superstar. So there’s obviously a level of pride that goes along with that transition. It’s been incredible. But back to what I was saying, it didn’t happen by accident. He worked his ass off, first one there, last one to leave type thing. And maybe that stuff gets lost with the character and that’s fine because he’s maybe the best heel in the business but a lot of that stuff went on behind the scenes. You don’t just get the success he’s having by accident.” (H/T: WrestleZone)

MJF has risen to the upper echelon of AEW wrestlers rather quickly. It remains to be seen how he will further climb the ladder of success in professional wrestling.

AEW star MJF is currently feuding with Wardlow

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is currently embroiled in a heated feud with his former Pinnacle stablemate, Wardlow.

The last couple of weeks have seen the Pinnacle leader put Mr. Mayhem through a series of humiliating circumstances to wear him down. Meanwhile, Wardlow has also faced formidable opponents like Lance Archer and The Butcher, whom Friedman hired.

So far, Wardlow has managed to stay on track despite all the hurdles. However, MJF has teased the debut of former WWE star Big Cass on the upcoming episode of Dynamite as Mr. Mayhem's next opponent.

The 34-year-old star has been steadily gaining momentum as he overthrows any wrestler put up against him. However, his upcoming bout may prove to be his most formidable challenge yet. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next week on Dynamite.

