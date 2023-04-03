AEW star must turn heel if WWE legend Goldberg debuts in the company

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has got the wrestling world talking as it was recently revealed that he was a free agent upon the expiry of his contract, but if he shows up in AEW, one man needs to add an extra edge to his game.

The man in question is former TNT Champion Wardlow, a man who has been compared to the WCW legend on numerous occasions due to his brute strength, athletic ability, and his unique skill of beating opponents in mere minutes.

So if Wardlow is a homegrown AEW star and Goldberg is the "outsider" coming in to essentially show him how it's done, why would Mr. Mayhem be the one to turn heel?

Ilovelutinhas 🇧🇷 @ouopina Bill Goldberg vs. Wardlow

Once in a Lifetime

Double or Nothing 2023 Bill Goldberg vs. WardlowOnce in a LifetimeDouble or Nothing 2023 https://t.co/zcQHqGJab0

It's fair to say that the WWE Hall of Famer isn't what he used to be, just look at his match against The Undertaker for proof. But AEW has done a good job at giving wrestling legends a new lease on life, so much so that stars like Sting and Jeff Jarrett are as popular as ever with the fans.

Having Wardlow demolish a legend like Bill Goldberg would almost create sympathy for Bill as it would be clear that Wardlow is light years ahead of him in terms of ability, which is something that he was never able to get during his time in WWE or WCW.

Having Wardlow be the one to turn would also create a unique dynamic on a current storyline going on in the women's division, where The Outsiders of Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and Saraya are seen as the heels against the AEW women's division.

Wardlow's stock has never been lower than it is right now, which may light a fire under him if Bill is brought in, and if he is able to obliterate a legend like Goldberg with zero care in the world, he could be AEW's next top heel.

Goldberg was recently spotted with Wardlow and another AEW star

In the ring, they might one day become enemies, but outside the ring, Goldberg and Wardlow seem to have a lot of respect for each other, as they were recently spotted at a fan convention together.

The two men managed to grab a picture together, along with fellow AEW star Matt Hardy, who posted the picture to his Twitter account.

The photo was captured at the WrestleCon fan convention that took place in Los Angeles, California, over WrestleMania weekend, where stars from promotions all over the world met with fans for meet-and-greet experiences.

Do you think the WWE Hall of Famer will join AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

