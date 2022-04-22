"I have always loved her style of wrestling" - AEW star showers praise on Kris Statlander

AEW's Kris Statlander received high praise from announcer Dasha Gonzalez in a recent interview.

Statlander recently reinvigorated her gimmick after silently parting ways with Best Friends. During an appearance on All Elite Wrestling Dark, the star appeared in all black with her new dark blue hairstyle. While her debut was not on television, the star is likely set for a revamped run.

During her appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Dasha Gonzalez revealed that she is one of the biggest Statlander fans. Gonzalez also noted that she too is a former gymnast.

“I am one of the biggest Kris Statlander fans. She is so talented, and as a former gymnast myself, I have always loved her style of wrestling.” - Gonzalez said. (H/T: AEW Unrestricted Podcast)

The Galaxy's Greatest Alien will likely begin a singles run now that she's not amongst Best Friends. The faction once made weekly television appearances, but now seems to have taken a backseat to the new factions.

Statlander could possibly make an appearance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, but so far there has been no word of an appearance. Fans of the star will likely have to keep their eyes peeled for when the Alien makes her appearance on television again.

Statlander's former teammate Orange Cassidy might not appear in AEW for quite some time

During the Revolution pay-per-view, Orange Cassidy suffered a serious injury that has put the star out for quite some time. A March 14th report by Wrestling Observer News stated that while Cassidy's injury is serious, the star won't require surgery.

Cassidy, alongside Best Friends, are some of the most popular stars on the roster. While the faction members haven't ever picked up any championship gold, they are consistently booked. The Freshly Squeezed star's injury has seemingly affected all the members on the roster.

