AEW Dynamite Results: Coffin match, Former champion returns, CM Punk wrestles WWE legend (20th April 2022)

This week's AEW Dynamite has a stacked card featuring several promising matches. While CM Punk would be in action against fellow veteran Dustin Rhodes in a first-time-ever match, Darby Allin will go to war with his long-time rival Andrade El Idolo in a Coffin Match. Apart from that, Britt Baker returns to AEW for the first since in weeks, while Wardlow also has a challenge lying ahead at the show.

CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

Both performers shook hands moments after their match began on AEW Dynamite. Punk and Dustin go back and forth, trying to outsmart each other, with the Pittsburgh crowd cheering loudly for both men.

Punk tried to hit a GTS on Dustin Rhodes, but the latter countered and took down his opponent with an Arm Drag. CM Punk began targeting Dustin's left knee, which he hurt after failing to execute a maneuver earlier in the bout. The Second City Saint dominates the match during the commercial break, as he methodically wore down Dustin Rhodes.

Back to the live broadcast, The Natural finds his way back into the match as he takes down Punk by using the ring post and ring apron. Next, Dustin hits a picture-perfect Code Red for a close count. Moments later, Punk goes for the GTS again, but Dustin Rhodes counters again and hits a Power Slam for another near fall.

The Straight Edge Superstar then hit a Chop Block and locked his opponent in a Figure Four, with Dustin struggling. The crowd began chanting, "This is Awesome." Dustin Rhodes next hits a Crossrhodes followed by a Piledriver for another near fall, leaving him distraught.

CM Punk yet again attempts a GTS on Dustin but fails to execute. However, the former WWE Champion quickly turned into a deep pin for the win.

CM Punk defeated Dustin Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

Grade - A -

Dustin and Punk embraced each other after the match, paying their respects, with the crowd cheering for both. While Punk was walking back down the entrance ramp, AEW Champion Hangman Page comes out as they share a staredown, confirming their impending clash.

Backstage, Mark Sterling reveals to Wardlow that he would be accompanied by the security everywhere in the arena and that he would be handcuffed.

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty, Dante Martin on AEW Dynamite

Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta began things in this match on AEW Dynamite. The American Dragon is soon tagged in, but Dante manages to outsmart and deceive him with his speed and agility. BPCC was in the driver's seat during the commercial break as they methodically wore down Anderson.

Back to the live broadcast, Brock Anderson fights back by taking down Jon Moxley with a Spinebuster. Lee Moriarty is next tagged in as he showcased his technical proficiency in an exchange with Bryan Danielson. Moxley locks in the Bulldog Choke on Dante Martin, after which he unleashes a series of forearm shots and ends things by hitting a Paradigm Shift.

Blackpool Combat Club defeated Brock Anderson, Lee Moriarty, and Dante Martin on AEW Dynamite.

Grade - C

Backstage, Kyle O'Reilly calls out The Young Bucks for losing their edge. Adam Cole confesses that though they all lost recently, he, The Young Bucks, and reDRagon cannot be defeated as a team. Cole then reveals that they intend to compete in a 10-man tag team match next week, urging Matt and Nick to give it a thought.

Tony Khan introduces the NJPW President, but Adam Cole quickly appears on the Titantron, saying he will make the announcement. The former NXT Champion reveals that NJPW and AEW would have a supershow on June 26th, which emanates from Illinois, Chicago. He also disclosed that he would compete against Tomohorro Ishii on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage.

Jay White then walks out in front of Tony Khan, teasing an alliance between Bullet Club and The Undisputed Era.

Backstage, TBS Champion Jade Cargill hypes her upcoming match with Marina Shafir from the forthcoming episode of AEW Rampage.

Wardlow vs. The Butcher on AEW Dynamite

As revealed by MJF, Wardlow comes out without any music on AEW Dynamite, handcuffed, but the crowd's reaction more than made up for it.

Mr.Mayhem and The Butcher exchange brutal punches, after which the latter bites the former Pinnacle stablemate. The action spilled to the outside, where The Butcher continued to batter Wardlow. Back in the ring, The Butcher continues to target his opponent's already weakened since.

However, Wardlow quickly finds his way back into the match, hitting as many as four massive Power Bombs on The Butcher for the win.

Wardlow defeated The Butcher

Grade - B -

Backstage, Eddie Kingston hypes his match with Daniel Garcia from this week's AEW Rampage, revealing neither JAS nor Proud & Powerful would be at ringside.

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite

The Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match began with Jungle Boy and Kyle O'Reilly sharing some fun reversals. The AEW Tag Team Champion unleashes a series of chops and forearm shots on KOR.

The former NXT Champion then hits several Butterfly Suplexes on Jungle Boy to turn the tide in his favor in this match on AEW Dynamite. Back from the commercial break, Jungle Boy takes down his opponent with multiple elbow shots and follows it by hitting a Suicida on the outside.

Back in the ring, Jungle Boy hits a DDT on O'Reilly. The former NXT Champion then retaliates by executing an Exploder. The two performers go to the top rope, where Jungle Boy begins hammering KOR with kicks and punches.

KOR then locks in Jungle Boy in an Anke Lock, but the latter counters it into a Snare Trap, but the former NXT star manages to reach the ropes. Kyle O'Reilly then goes to the top rope, from where he drops a knee on Jungle Boy's already weakened back to qualify in the Owens Hart Tournament.

Kyle O'Reilly defeated Jungle Boy

Grade - B+

Backstage, MJF reveals that he had struck a deal with Jake Roberts and Lance Archer, with The Murderhawk Monster vowing to take down Wardlow.

Hook vs. Anthony Henry on AEW Dynamite

The Team Taz member executes an overhead Suplex on Henry, followed by a lariat to the neck. Danhausen appeared at the ringside, but his curse again falls flat as Hook locks in the Redrum for the win.

Hook defeated Anthony Henry on AEW Dynamite

Grade - C

Post-match, Danhausen challenges Hook to a match, but the latter walks away without accepting the challenge.

Backstage, Scorpio Sky and Kazarian have a chat, where the latter promises to win the TNT Championship back from Sammy Guevara and then put it on the line against his former SCU stablemate.

Fans rain down boos on the newly-crowned TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and his girlfriend and fellow AEW star Tay Conti inside the ring. However, they are soon interrupted by Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Dan Lambert. Lambert demands a rematch between Sky and Guevara.

The TNT Champion accepts the match but asks for a mixed tag-team match pitting him and Conti against either Page or Sky and Paige VanZant.

Danielle Kamela vs. Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker attempts a few quick pinfall attempts on Kamela soon after their match began on AEW Dynamite. However, Kamela soon finds an opening in the bout after hitting a Running Knee on the former AEW Women's Champion and then methodically wore down her opponent throughout the commercial break.

Back to the live broadcast, a fired The Doctor hits a series of punches on Kamela, after which he executes a Sling Blade. Baker then followed it by hitting a Neck Breaker and the Stomp. Britt Baker wore a Steeler's glove and applied the Lockjaw, with Kamela quickly tapping out.

Britt Baker defeated Danielle Kamela

Grade - B -

Post-match, The Doctor, calls out the whole AEW women's division, saying it was as good as dead in her absence in recent weeks. She namedrops Ruby Soho, Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Toni Storm, throwing shades at them.

Serena Deeb challenges Hikaru Shida to Philly Street Fight on next week's AEW Dynamite in a video package, with the latter quickly accepting it.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match on AEW Dynamite

Allin uses the skateboard to attack Andrade El Idolo, but Marq Quen and The Blade quickly interfered, unleashing a three-on-one attack. Sting quickly shows up among the crowd, delivering an insane splash to even the odds.

Back in the ring, Andrade sets up a chair between two turnbuckles. The former NXT Champion then exchanges a series of elbow shots with Allin, after which he sends the former TNT Champion crashing into the chair. Moments later, Darby Allin recovers and hits a Canadian Destroyer.

He attempts a Coffin Drop on the outside, but Andrade counters it into a Suplex. Next, Andrade El Idolo places Allin into the Coffin but fails to shut it. A few moments later, Darby Allin hits a Top Rope Suicida, sending Andrade El Idolo crashing inside the Coffin.

However, when he was closing the lid, Andrade's assistant Jose appeared, but Allin quickly took care of him. Following this, Darby Allin finally closed the lid of the Coffin to secure the win in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

Darby Allin defeats Andrade El Idolo on AEW Dynamite

Grade - B

Post-match, The Hardy Boyz appear as they signal their support to Darby Allin and Sting, who was standing in the ring.

This week's AEW Dynamite was another great episode, featuring many memorable matches, including CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes and Jungle Boy vs. Kyle O'Reilly. However, the main event between Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo was seemingly hurt by time constraints.

Grade - B +

