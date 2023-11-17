AEW star is proving WWE made a woeful mistake letting him go; he once was unhappy about not being a 'Triple H guy'

A top AEW star has been on a roll lately and has been proving that WWE made a huge mistake by releasing him two years ago. He was also upset for not being one of Triple H's favorites in the Stamford-based promotion.

The AEW star in question is Swerve Strickland (fka Isiah "Swerve" Scott). Swerve performed on WWE's developmental brand, NXT, where he was part of the Hit Row faction alongside B-Fab, Top Dolla, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. Sadly, just when they were getting over, Strickland, along with all other members of the faction, got released in 2021.

Following his release, Swerve Strickland joined AEW last year and has been thriving there as of late. Following his heel turn, Swerve formed 'The Mogul Embassy' faction and is currently considered one of the top heels in the promotion. However, Swerve was once unhappy about not being Triple H's guy in WWE.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions last year, Strickland revealed his conversation with Paul Levesque during his time in NXT:

"I had like a couple conversations with Triple H. I’m like, ‘When am I going to be your guy? What is it gonna take for me to be your guy?’" [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Strickland also revealed that Triple H would always give him repetitive answers every time he asked this question and was hesitant to give him the opportunity. Meanwhile, fans are witnessing how amazing Swerve is, and WWE may have made a huge mistake by letting such a talent go.

Swerve Strickland is slated for a major match at AEW Full Gear

This Saturday, at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, Swerve Strickland is set to square off against Hangman Adam Page in a Texas death match. The match announcement is a result of the personal and heated rivalry between the two for the past several weeks.

Furthermore, it will be a rematch from the AEW's WrestleDream PPV, where Swerve defeated Hangman. It remains to be seen who walks out victorious this time, and how the story moves on.

