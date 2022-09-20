"When am I going to be your guy!?" - Former Champion confronted Triple H about his spot on the WWE card

Former WWE Superstar Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott (a.k.a Swerve Strickland) has recapped a conversation he had with Triple H from his time in the company.

Swerve was signed to WWE from 2019 to 2021, during which he mostly performed under the leadership of The King of Kings in the company's third brand, NXT. Whilst he was popular, he never got the push he felt he deserved.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sesssions, the former NXT North American Champion spoke of the time he confronted The Game regarding his position in WWE.

"I had like a couple conversations with Triple H. I’m like, ‘When am I going to be your guy? What is it gonna take for me to be your guy?’" Swerve added: "I wanted him to feel the heat that I was like, glaring on him. Finally when we did have a conversation, I’m like, ‘What is your hesitation putting the ball in my hands?’ He gave me like, the answers that kind of felt like they were repetitious answers from this person asking him, this person asking him, and the one before." H/T Wrestling Headlines

The 31 year old star was eventually released from the company in late 2021, and since then has signed for rival promotion AEW, where he currently reigns alongside another ex-WWE star, Keith Lee, as World Tag Team Champions.

Triple H recently resigned Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott's former teammates to WWE

During his time in WWE, Swerve was part of the faction known as Hit Row alongside Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. The four teammates were released by Vince McMahon in November 2021.

However, following McMahon's recent retirement, Triple H took over as the company's Head of Creative leading to the sudden return of Hit Row members excluding Swerve.

Despite the group not having its biggest star, Top Dolla said in a recent interview on Jobbing Out that Hit Row would be just fine without him.

"Nah, to be honest with you. You have to remember; me, [Ashante], and [B-Fab] have been doing this for over two years. Swerve was added to the crew two weeks before we debuted. When we got released, he told us he wanted to do his own thing, we didn't tell him he couldn't be in Hit Row or the HitMakerz, he said he wanted to do his own thing. So, he's doing his own thing." H/T Fightful

Since making their WWE return, the trio have been featured on SmackDown almost every week as one of the blue brand's main attractions.

What are your thoughts on Triple H re-signing Hit Row? Let us know in the comments section below.

